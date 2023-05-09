No Chiltern trains through Banbury and Bicester this Friday amid warnings of 'significant' strike disruption to come

There will be no Chiltern trains this Friday amid 'significant' strike disruption to come, as rail unions ASLEF and RMT take action.

Strikes will also affect services on Saturday and next week. Planned engineering works will add to passengers’ woes.

Chiltern Railways warns customers of the ‘significant impact’ the industrial action will have on its service from May 12.

“On May 12, no trains will run on any Chiltern route due to strike action by ASLEF. Between May 13 - May 21, Chiltern urges customers to travel only if absolutely essential,” said a spokesman.

Chiltern Railways has warned of significant disruption to services as a result of strike action

“A significantly reduced timetable will be in place throughout most of this period due to RMT strike action on Saturday, May 13 and ab overtime ban by ASLEF between May 15 - May 20.

“On these days, some parts of the Chiltern network will have no service and those running are likely to be extremely busy.

“The overtime ban means Chiltern will have fewer drivers than usual and the operator will be unable to move and position trains as it normally would overnight. Therefore a reduced timetable is in operation throughout the overtime ban period.”

On May 13 - May 14, Wembley Stadium station and the associated events will not be served. Customers seeking to travel to the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final and Women’s FA Cup Final should use London Underground services instead.

On days not directly impacted by industrial action between May 12 - May 21 train services will start later than usual.

Chiltern Railways is aware of further strike action and overtime ban between May 31 - June 4, and will update customers on service provision and travel advice.

Due to the severe impact of the disruption facing customers between May 12 - May 21, Chiltern says passengers should only travel if essential and should check their plans in advance on the Chiltern website (www.chilternrailways.co.uk) or app.

More information, exact service levels and FAQs can be found on www.chilternrailways.co.uk/strike.

Service summary

May 12 (ASLEF Strike) – no Chiltern service on any route.

May 13 (RMT Strike) – no trains north of Banbury. No trains to call at Wembley Stadium. A very limited service between London Marylebone and stations to Banbury/Oxford/Aylesbury via Amersham – expect busier trains. Rail replacement buses between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury due to engineering work.

May 14 (non-strike day) no trains to call at Wembley Stadium. Trains will start later than usual at approximately 10am.

May 15 – May 19 (ASLEF Overtime Ban). Very limited service between London Marylebone and stations to Birmingham/Oxford only – expect busier trains.

Rail replacement bus in operation between Aylesbury Vale Parkway and Amersham for connections to the London Underground network.

May 20 (ASLEF Overtime Ban). Very limited service between London Marylebone and stations to Birmingham/Oxford only – expect busier trains. Rail replacement bus in operation between Aylesbury - Princes Risborough, and Aylesbury Vale Parkway, Amersham and Beaconsfield due to engineering work.

May 21 (non-strike day). Rail replacement bus in operation between Aylesbury - Princes Risborough, and Aylesbury Vale Parkway, Amersham and Beaconsfield due to engineering work.