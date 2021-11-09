Newly refurbished village hall near Banbury is to be formally reopened this weekend after £75,000 upgrade

Sulgrave Village Church Hall which has undergone a 75,000 upgrade

The event and celebration takes place at the hall, in Magpie Road, at 12.30pm. It will start with a short opening ceremony and blessing by Rev Carolyn Oley, Brackley Rural Dean and assistant Priest to the Middleton Cheney Benefice.

The major renovation of the 100-years-old building has recently been completed with help from a grant of £75,000 from the HS2 Community Fund.

Its facilities have been enhanced, disabled toilets have been installed and accessibility has been improved. It is now a warm and bright modern hall available for use by everyone.

Ingram Lloyd, joint project manager said, “The Sulgrave village community has lots of plans and ideas for new and exciting uses of the renovated hall and we can’t wait to start. A big 'thank you' has to go to the HS2 Community Fund and others who have given their time and skill to support this project.

"Without this generous grant and support the renovation would never have been possible. Thanks also must go to builders Mach Solutions who managed the renovation side of the project.”

The successful project was co-ordinated by Ingram Lloyd on behalf of the Parochial Church Council supported by Councillor Anna Faure on behalf of the Parish Council.