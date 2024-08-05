Newly refurbished children's soft play area now open at Banbury's Castle Quay

By Jack Ingham
Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:54 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 16:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A newly refurbished, free-to-use children's soft play area has been opened inside Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre.

The Play Zone was officially opened by Sharon Ellis from the Sunshine Centre on Saturday, August 3.

It features a new play area with sensory areas and early years toys, as well as new sofas and comfortable nursing chairs for mothers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The newly refurbished Play Zone has also been given a lick of paint with a new jungle animal theme.

The newly refurbished children's soft play area in Castle Quay was opened by Sharon Ellis from Sunshine Centre and parent Angie with her son Ajai.The newly refurbished children's soft play area in Castle Quay was opened by Sharon Ellis from Sunshine Centre and parent Angie with her son Ajai.
The newly refurbished children's soft play area in Castle Quay was opened by Sharon Ellis from Sunshine Centre and parent Angie with her son Ajai.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “I think that families within Banbury will be very excited about the return of our soft play area.

“It’s become a very important space for families within the community and we really hope visitors love the refresh it’s had and the added facilities and improved seating installed.

“A big thank you to People’s Theatre Collective for premiering their new musical play at Castle Quay too, which was an extra special treat for our visitors to enjoy!”

The Play Zone is located near the JD store and is free for families to use.

Related topics:Banbury

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice