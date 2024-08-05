Newly refurbished children's soft play area now open at Banbury's Castle Quay
The Play Zone was officially opened by Sharon Ellis from the Sunshine Centre on Saturday, August 3.
It features a new play area with sensory areas and early years toys, as well as new sofas and comfortable nursing chairs for mothers.
The newly refurbished Play Zone has also been given a lick of paint with a new jungle animal theme.
Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “I think that families within Banbury will be very excited about the return of our soft play area.
“It’s become a very important space for families within the community and we really hope visitors love the refresh it’s had and the added facilities and improved seating installed.
“A big thank you to People’s Theatre Collective for premiering their new musical play at Castle Quay too, which was an extra special treat for our visitors to enjoy!”
