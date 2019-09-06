New 'zero waste' shop to open in Banbury

A shop specialising in reducing packaging and plastic waste has now officially opened in Banbury.

Nothing but Footprints will be opening at Castle Quay tomorrow (Saturday September 7).

Violeta Martin Garcia and Daniel Ludlow. Photo supplied.

The store specialises in package-free food and cleaning products, alongside sustainably sourced and plastic-free products.

The people behind the shop are Banbury residents Daniel Ludlow and Violeta Martin Garcia.

To live a conscious life is their life passion and they wanted to bring this way of thinking (and living) to Banbury.

The pair work with small start-up companies to source ethical products, including SESI (www.sesi.org.uk), based in Oxford who make and distribute household cleaning products in a system where all containers are returned and reused.

Daniel and Violeta also work with Primal Suds (www.primalsuds.com) who make soap, shampoo bars and solid deodorants which are vegan.

Daniel and Violeta said: “Our suppliers are really special and always striving to find the most ethical ingredients for their products, by reducing their use of palm oil to almost zero, using UK made fragrances, and not using any nasty chemicals including Parabens.

“Basically they are everything we want in a supplier, small scale social enterprise with top notch eco credentials and community-based awesomeness.”

Rebecca Deeley, retail liaison manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre said: “We’re really excited to welcome Nothing but Footprints to Castle Quay.

"Helping the people of Banbury to live a more conscious and sustainable life is imperative to the future of our planet.

"This offering is a great addition to the Centre and highly complementary to everything we already have, so we’re sure our customers will approve. Plus it’s always great to be supporting other independent businesses in the town and further field.”

The store is located opposite Bodycare and will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 9am and 5.30pm.

For more information go to:www.facebook.com/refillnotlandfill

