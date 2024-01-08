New warm space and consultation room unveiled at Banbury mosque
The new outbuilding was partially funded by Cherwell District Council and will be used for a number of purposes related to the mosque.
Situated next to the Banbury Community Fridge, the room has been designed as a calming and comfortable place where people can receive personal guidance or religious teachings.
A spokesperson for the mosque said: “The mosque has unveiled a welcoming consultation and warm space room, designed to provide a tranquil and supportive environment for the Banburyshire community.
"Whether visitors are in need of spiritual counsel or simply a peaceful retreat, the consultation room stands as a beacon of compassion and solidarity in line with Islamic teachings.
"In addition, the room may also serve as a summer house, providing a serene escape during the warmer months where members can gather for community events, discussions, or simply to enjoy the season.”