New warm space and consultation room unveiled at Banbury mosque

A new warm space and consultation room was unveiled at Banbury’s Madni Masjid on Friday (January 5).
By Jack Ingham
Published 8th Jan 2024, 14:33 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 14:34 GMT
The new outbuilding was partially funded by Cherwell District Council and will be used for a number of purposes related to the mosque.

Situated next to the Banbury Community Fridge, the room has been designed as a calming and comfortable place where people can receive personal guidance or religious teachings.

A spokesperson for the mosque said: “The mosque has unveiled a welcoming consultation and warm space room, designed to provide a tranquil and supportive environment for the Banburyshire community.

Libby Knox and Cllr Phil Chapman from Cherwell Distract Council, along with Hafiz Wazir, Basharat Hussain and Hassan Hanif of the Banbury Madni Mosque.
Libby Knox and Cllr Phil Chapman from Cherwell Distract Council, along with Hafiz Wazir, Basharat Hussain and Hassan Hanif of the Banbury Madni Mosque.

"Whether visitors are in need of spiritual counsel or simply a peaceful retreat, the consultation room stands as a beacon of compassion and solidarity in line with Islamic teachings.

"In addition, the room may also serve as a summer house, providing a serene escape during the warmer months where members can gather for community events, discussions, or simply to enjoy the season.”

