New walking route unveiled to encourage residents and visitors to discover Banbury's natural beauty
The Banbury Canal Trail is a new walking route that follows a path from Banbury train station all the way to Kings Sutton Station.
Following the picturesque Oxford Canal, the route has been designed to improve access to nature and emphasise the health and wellbeing benefits of outdoor recreation.
The route can be collected from Banbury train station or downloaded from the Oxfordshire Community Rail Partnership website.
Maps of the trail routes will also be displayed on station boards across the network, with the aim of encouraging more visitors to the area for days out while reducing carbon emissions.
The Oxfordshire Community Rail Partnership was launched in 2023 with support from Chiltern Railways and focuses on sustainability, active travel and the inclusion of underrepresented groups.
A second walking route from Bicester train station that celebrates the town’s community of independent restaurants, shops, and businesses has also been launched.
Zach Bailey, regional growth manager at Chiltern Railways, said: “We are delighted to see the launch of these new leisure trails from our stations in Bicester and Banbury.
"This builds on our successful work with local organisations including Banbury Business Improvement District and Bicester Vision, to better connect our stations with local businesses.
"Chiltern are looking forward to building on our strong track record of carrying domestic and international tourists to encourage more visitors to Oxfordshire.”
For more information on the Oxfordshire Community Rail Partnership walking routes, visit: https://www.oxfordshirecommunityrail.org/