New toilets, Costa Coffee and cafe to come to Banbury railway station as part of upgrades

By Jack Ingham
Published 24th Jun 2024, 13:04 BST
Renovation work has begun on Banbury’s railway station, which includes constructing new toilets, a Costa Coffee shop, and refurbishing the cafe.

Chiltern Railways announced today (June 24) that several projects aimed at improving customer and staff facilities at the station are now underway.

These include the creation of a new Costa Coffee unit, new men's, women's and accessible toilets in the lower ticket hall and the refurbishment of the café and overbridge area.

The station will also create new staff accommodation at the station to provide facilities for train drivers located at Banbury Depot.

Work on upgrading Banbury's train station has now begun.

Chiltern Railways has warned that the work may result in some disruption to customers over the next 12 months.

This is expected to affect some areas of the west side car park and cause short-term disruption to customer facilities.

Giles Conway, area manager for Oxfordshire at Chiltern Railways, said:“Banbury is a key commuter and leisure hub on the Chiltern Railways network and we are delighted to announce investment plans to improve the station’s customer facilities in the coming year.

“We are working alongside Oxfordshire County Council, Cherwell District Council, Caterleisure and community partners to make the station a warm and welcoming environment for rail users. These projects form part of a wider masterplan which will improve customer facilities at Banbury and better connect the station with key businesses and attractions in the town centre.”

Wider plans for improving Banbury Station, which includes building a new access and public transport route from Tramway Road to the station, are set to begin later this year.

