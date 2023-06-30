New state-of-the-art cinema in Chipping Norton announces grand opening night

A new state-of-the-art cinema in Chipping Norton has announced its grand opening night next month (July 14) with money going towards a local charity.

The Living Room Cinema will be screening Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in an evening supporting local charity Thrive North Ox, which provides practical support to children of struggling families in the area.

Guests will be able to enjoy complimentary bubbly and nibbles while being the first to enjoy the new two-screen cinema that “aims to combine home comfort with an elevated moviegoing experience”, say organisers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Located in a repurposed empty shopfront in the historic ‘Harpers’ building, the owners of the cinema say they want to work alongside other local businesses, stocking local products to support the local economy.

Owners of the cinema say that it will combine 'all the comforts of home with an elevated moviegoing experience'.

Founder and trustee of Thrive North Ox, Andrea Ratcliffe, said: "Living in rural poverty as a child or teenager can have a devastating effect on self-esteem and education.

"This issue is real and present in the Chipping Norton area, and as a tiny, local charity, we strive to provide new, essential items to help build confidence and ambition. We can only continue to do our work with the support of lovely, community focused businesses such as The Living Room Cinema, for whom we are incredibly grateful for choosing Thrive North Ox as their chosen charity at their forthcoming opening."The cinema has a variety of concession tickets available and a membership programme with a range of options. It will also offer accessible and inclusive screenings with subtitled, audio-described, autism-friendly, and parent and baby screenings.

For more information, visit https://thelivingroomcinemachippy.co.uk/