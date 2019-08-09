New sponsorship deal for Banbury United

Bosses at Banbury United Football Club have announced a new sponsorship deal.

JLD Driver Training is to continue to sponsor the club’s Kings Sutton End Terrace until the end of the 2021 season.

Club commercial director Mark Allitt said: “I’m really pleased to have secured the continued support of JLD for another two seasons.

“The Kings Sutton End is a focal point of our ground and I’m so pleased to have secured sponsorship again for an additional two years.”

Director of JLD Driver Training, Chris Sharman, said: “I was very keen to continue with the sponsorship.

“We enjoy the exposure the JLD King Sutton End gives the company and it’s brilliant to be supporting the town’s football club.”