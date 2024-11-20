New signings for the Puritans? Snowmen pay a visit to Banbury United's ground
The snowmen have been produced by the team from discarded advertising pitch-side boards that would otherwise be thrown away.
Making the most of yesterday’s snowy weather, the grounds team took the opportunity to model the snowmen in their home environment.
Previously, the grounds team has made lions, gorillas, monkeys, cats, foxes, and other animals to raise money for the club.
The snowmen and other cutouts, which come with a free-standing base, are available from the club’s programme shop for £20.
Located within the ground, the club’s new programme shop is open on match days and every afternoon between 2pm and 3.30pm.
Opened this season, the shop features hundreds of old Banbury United game programmes, as well as programmes from all other English football leagues.
The shop also has a collection of sporting books and magazines for sale, with all sales going back to the club.
