New signings for the Puritans? Snowmen pay a visit to Banbury United's ground

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As part of a new fundraising scheme, Banbury United’s grounds team have created nine fantastic snowmen cutouts from recycled materials.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The snowmen have been produced by the team from discarded advertising pitch-side boards that would otherwise be thrown away.

Making the most of yesterday’s snowy weather, the grounds team took the opportunity to model the snowmen in their home environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, the grounds team has made lions, gorillas, monkeys, cats, foxes, and other animals to raise money for the club.

The fantastic snowmen created by the grounds team at Banbury United.

The snowmen and other cutouts, which come with a free-standing base, are available from the club’s programme shop for £20.

Located within the ground, the club’s new programme shop is open on match days and every afternoon between 2pm and 3.30pm.

Opened this season, the shop features hundreds of old Banbury United game programmes, as well as programmes from all other English football leagues.

The shop also has a collection of sporting books and magazines for sale, with all sales going back to the club.