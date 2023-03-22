News you can trust since 1838
New shop in Banbury is aiming to be the reason people visit the town

A new antiques and decorative arts shop in the town centre hopes to attract more shoppers and be the reason out-of-town visitors come to Banbury.

By Jack Ingham
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:19 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:20 GMT

The Campagna Collections shop located at Calthorpe Manor Gatehouses is hoping to bring something fresh to the town centre with its varied selection of products, from rare antiques to affordable home decorative items.

Shop owner Nancy Bell has a background in art conservation and has worked in the heritage sector for the past 25 years. She hopes to use her experience in the field to offer Banbury shoppers a unique source of carefully selected art pieces and antiques.

Nancy believes the shop is something new and exciting for the town. She said: "The shop brings a new kind of business to the town center, and we hope that it will bring a new dimension to Banbury in a way that wasn’t there before.

The Campagna Collections shop has opened at Calthorpe Manor Gatehouses in Banbury.
"We will have an eclectic mix of art, design, and antiques that people would want in their homes—good quality furniture, textiles, and decorative art that is good value for money.

"My hope for the shop is that it will become a destination for arts, design, and antiques and will bring people from the surrounding towns to Banbury to shop."

While the shop has only been open a number of weeks, Nancy has big plans for Campagna Collections, including selling garden furniture and plants as well as hosting events and showcasing the many fine craftsmen, artisans, and plantsmen and women living and working in Banbury and the Cotswolds areas.

Shop owner Nancy Bell hopes that the shop will bring a new dimension to the town centre.
The shop stores and eclectic mix of affordable home art designs with expensive antiques.
Banbury