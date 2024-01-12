It will feature work by eight modern and contemporary artists

A sculpture park will be coming to Compton Verney this year. Photo shows: 'In Fountains' (2018) by Nicolas Deshayes (left) copyright Nicolas Deshayes. 'Perceval (2006)' by Sarah Lucas (top left) copyright of Sarah Lucas and sent courtesy of Sadie Coles HQ, London and Helen Chadwick's Piss Flowers (1991-2) (bottom right), copyright of The Estate of Helen Chadwick and sent courtesy of Richard Saltoun Gallery London and Rome.

Opening in March, it will feature work by eight modern and contemporary artists drawn from around the world, including a new commission by Brazilian artist Erika Verzutti (b.1971).

Works by Sarah Lucas (b.1962), Louise Bourgeois (1911-2010), Helen Chadwick (1953-1996), Permindar Kaur (b.1965), Larry Achiampong (b.1984), Nicolas Deshayes (b.1983) and Augustas Serapinas (b.1990) will be found amongst the wildlife, oak, ash and lime trees, wildflower meadows and bridges that were first laid out by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown in 1768.

The opening forms part of the anniversary celebrations marking 20 years since the art gallery first opened its doors to the public and builds on the work it has played host to.

Featuring both temporary displays as well as a permanent fixture across 120 acres of land, the first edition focuses on the concept of ‘utopia’ as a form of community.

Geraldine Collinge, Compton Verney CEO, said: “For 20 years Compton Verney has been welcoming visitors to its extraordinary exhibitions, events and grounds, and in 2024 we are marking this important anniversary with our most wide-ranging and ambitious programme to date, starting off with the launch of our major, new sculpture park.

"We believe Compton Verney is an extraordinary, unusual, creative experience - a place for the curious, where all are welcome to be inspired, delighted, challenged and rejuvenated.

"Whether you’ve been visiting us for 20 years or have yet to visit, we look forward to welcoming everyone to come and explore and see what Compton Verney can offer them in this packed 20th birthday year.”

Sculpture in the Park is supported by the Foyle Foundation.