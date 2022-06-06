New scheme in Chipping Norton and district offers help with energy costs

West Oxfordshire District Council has a scheme to help some people with their energy costs

West Oxfordshire District Council has opened applications for financial support to those most in need of help with their energy bills. The new scheme is for residents who were not eligible for the recent £150 council tax energy rebate.

Councillor Dan Levy, Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “We have opened this new scheme to support people not eligible for the original rebate scheme.

“The money we have from Government to do this is limited so we have designed the scheme to assist those who need help most, including people on benefits, people living in shared accommodation and people on a low income.

“Residents can visit our website to see if they are eligible and apply. We will continue to work as fast as possible to distribute this financial support as we recognise the huge rise in the cost of living.”

The Government set the criteria for the original £150 rebate scheme which was targeted at households in Council Tax bands A-D. Additional funding was provided to councils to set up a local scheme to help those not supported by the original rebate.

The new scheme is intended to help support those most in need during the current cost of living crisis. It covers:

People living in properties banded E-H who are on low incomes or don’t pay council tax due to caring or health reasons

People on low income who pay energy bills but not council tax

People living in houses of multiple occupancy and on low income

People living in emergency or supported accommodation

The full list of eligibility criteria is available on the Council's website along with a form to apply for the support. Residents will have until 5 July to apply.

Those unable to use the website can telephone the Council for advice and support.