New pub opens in Brackley

A new pub - The Paisley Pear - has been officially opened in Brackley.

The ribbon was cut to celebrate the opening of the latest business to open its doors in town this week by town mayor Anthony Baggot-Webb and South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) Chairman Cllr Rosie Herring.

The Paisley Pear is the latest offering from Marston’s, which is one of the UK’s largest and most successful pub chains. It is a rotisserie pub with a lodge hotel offering 46 bedrooms. The name Paisley Pear is based on the lace pattern produced by local lace makers.

Cllr Rosie Herring commented: “It is wonderful to see so many new businesses opening up in the district. A thriving local economy benefits everyone who lives and works in the area.

“Here in south Northamptonshire we have many features that are attractive to business including high skills levels, great road and rail links and a thriving and dynamic business community and of course our Economic Growth team are on hand to help with all the guidance and support you need to develop and grow.”

The Economic Growth team at SNC has worked with Marston’s to recruit new staff for the Paisley Pear which included supporting a recruitment day.

Lewis Allison, general manager, said: "Our philosophy is to make sure that everyone who comes here has a good time.

“It’s also about the team. We want them to be happy, to be themselves and to enjoy their work.

"The opportunity here in Brackley is massive with Silverstone up the road, new houses being built across the street and there's nothing like this around here.”

Sean Darkes from Brackley was the first paying customer when his son ordered a lemonade. He said: "It's really good, we've been watching it being built for months now, we can see it from our window. To have a pub on our doorstep that's decent for kids is ideal."