New president takes over leadership for Inner Wheel Club of Banbury

Jenny Gardiner was installed as the new president of the Inner Wheel Club of Banbury on Wednesday July 7 at Banbury Cricket Club.

Official guests present were Banbury Rotary President Malcolm Douglas and Rotary Vice President of Banbury Cherwell Tony Carney. Also present was Jenny’s husband, Rotarian Paul Gardiner.

Retiring club president Carole Adkins welcomed her guests and thanked her executive committee and all fellow members of the club for their support during her two very challenging years of office. During her two years of office the club helped raise a good sum of money for her two charities, Macmillan Cancer Support and Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Carole Adkins handed over the chain of office to incoming President Jenny Gardiner, whose two charities for the year ahead are the Sunshine Centre in Banbury and Dementia Active.

Jenny thanked Carole for the tremendous job she had done over her two years in office. She is looking forward to being able to hold meetings at Banbury Cricket Club again, the first of which will take place on Friday September 10 at 2.30pm.