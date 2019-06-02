New - Police in specific appeal over tragic death in Banbury

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a tragic death in Banbury.

A member of the public found the body of a woman, aged in her thirties, on the canal towpath in the town centre at around 5.35am yesterday (1/6).

The woman was found on the towpath near the bridge which goes across the canal on Concord Avenue, adjacent to the bus station and Debenhams store.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Larry Johnson based at Banbury police station, said: “Currently officers are working to establish the circumstances which led to this woman’s death.

“We are therefore appealing for any witnesses in the area prior to 5.35am yesterday morning.

“We would especially like to know if anyone was seen on the bridge above the towpath.

“We are thoroughly investigating the circumstances of this woman’s death to establish exactly what happened to her.

“If anyone has any information, please call our non-emergency number 101.”

Please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43190164376 or make a report online.

If you do not wish to speak directly with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.