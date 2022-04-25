A new play park opened in Milcombe village on Sunday April 24. (Submitted photo from Hazel Davis)

Families in a Banbury area village will now be able to enjoy more play equipment, including a zip line with the opening of a new play park.

A new play park officially opened in Milcombe yesterday, Sunday April 24, by the parish council with a special ribbon cutting ceremony.

Councillor Myra Peters said: "Thanks go to Natalie Brady and Gemma Chilvers together with their colleague Kim for contacting Tesco and Waitrose among others for grant funding contributions and for liaising with various companies to get quotations for the equipment.