New play park opens in Milcombe village over Easter holidays

The new play park includes a zip line and a larger variety of equipment.

By Matt Elofson
Monday, 25th April 2022, 1:24 pm
A new play park opened in Milcombe village on Sunday April 24. (Submitted photo from Hazel Davis)

Families in a Banbury area village will now be able to enjoy more play equipment, including a zip line with the opening of a new play park.

A new play park officially opened in Milcombe yesterday, Sunday April 24, by the parish council with a special ribbon cutting ceremony.

Councillor Myra Peters said: "Thanks go to Natalie Brady and Gemma Chilvers together with their colleague Kim for contacting Tesco and Waitrose among others for grant funding contributions and for liaising with various companies to get quotations for the equipment.

"In addition to the above funding, money was also forthcoming from section 106 money from Oak Farm development, Cherwell District Council, Milcombe Parish Council, and various village fundraising events. Our thanks go to all for their hard work in turning the play park into a great amenity for Milcombe children.”

