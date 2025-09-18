New ‘parklet’ now completed and ready to bloom at Banbury’s community garden

A new parklet space has been completed at Banbury's Bridge Street Community Garden.

Since 2015, volunteers with the Banbury Community Action Group (BCAG) have been working hard to transform a derelict mechanic’s yard by the Bridge Street junction into a welcoming and edible garden.

Now, thanks to a grant from the Trust for Oxfordshire’s Environment (TOE) and funding from Grundon Waste Management Ltd, the garden features a modular parklet.

The parklet, another name for a miniature park, features seating and a planting area, overlooking the Oxford Canal on the eastern side of the garden.

Volunteers with the Banbury Community Action Group worked hard to prepare the garden.

Alongside the rest of the gardens, it is open to the public 24/7 and is regularly used by mental health, youth, and refugee advocacy groups.

Tila Rodriguez-Past, Bridge Street’s garden officer, designed the garden to be a place that sits between home and work and is vital for social connection and civic life.

She said: “We host a real diversity of groups at Bridge Street, and having a comfortable, appealing place for people to sit is essential for building a sense of belonging.”

The benches and planters that make up the garden were constructed by British Recycled Plastic from computer cases, car bumpers, and vegetable crates.

Over several days, the volunteers cleared and levelled uneven ground, saving displaced soil for reuse.

The job required teamwork from regular helpers and nearby residents, as some components weighed up to 90 kg each.

Once the benches and planters were in place, the volunteers filled them with soil and planted wildflowers and herbs.

Tila added: “We chose hardy, wildlife-friendly species. Some are bright and cheerful, and all are good for pollinators like bees and butterflies.

“Several will set seed later in the year, providing food for birds and winter shelter for insects. Evergreen herbs will keep the parklet attractive year-round while supporting nature.”

Chris Elliott, a regular volunteer who runs educational nature-based sessions at the garden, remarked that as the herbs and wildflowers grow, they will gradually screen the benches, creating a sense of tranquillity and separation from the urban surroundings.

He said: “These rosemary plants will grow into thick bushes, and these rudbeckias will grow several feet tall.”

Each planter has information about the plant, including their names, uses, and importance for wildlife, written on the back so visitors can learn about them.

Ivor, a regular visitor to the garden, has found that visiting and volunteering in the garden has made a huge difference to his mental health.

He said: “When my wife passed away, drinking became the norm for me. But I’m now eight months sober, and I can’t overstate the contribution that volunteering here has made to this change in my mental state.

“It’s given me a sense of routine and a social space where I can hang out and talk to people. But most importantly, it’s made me feel useful: when I arrive and Tila says, ‘I’m so happy you’re here; I need your help with something,’ it gives me a real uplift.”

The garden will be part of the Banbury Canal Festival on the first weekend of October and will be open all weekend with a team present from 12 to 2pm each day.