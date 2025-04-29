New parade and party to hit the streets of Banbury this summer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Summer Fest 2025 is a brand new celebration put on by the Banbury BID team.
The event will feature a parade, dancers, music, costumes and plenty of colour.
Drummers from North Oxfordshire Academy will lead the parade through the streets to the Market Place, where a party has been organised.
Ollie Phipps from the Banbury BID said: “We’re inviting everyone to help turn Banbury into a moving celebration of creativity.
“This is your chance to dress up, dance, and be part of something magical. The NOA Drummers will set the beat, and we’ll end with a party in the Market Place – all we need is you!”
The parade takes place at 11am on Saturday, June 21.
Banbury BID is looking for people, families, schools, businesses, and groups willing to dress up and involved in the parade and party.
To register interest in the event, sign up here: https://tinyurl.com/mwvuaerh
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.