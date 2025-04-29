New parade and party to hit the streets of Banbury this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A colourful new parade and street party will make its debut in Banbury this summer.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer Fest 2025 is a brand new celebration put on by the Banbury BID team.

The event will feature a parade, dancers, music, costumes and plenty of colour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drummers from North Oxfordshire Academy will lead the parade through the streets to the Market Place, where a party has been organised.

A colourful new parade and street party has been organised to take place in Banbury this summer.

Ollie Phipps from the Banbury BID said: “We’re inviting everyone to help turn Banbury into a moving celebration of creativity.

“This is your chance to dress up, dance, and be part of something magical. The NOA Drummers will set the beat, and we’ll end with a party in the Market Place – all we need is you!”

The parade takes place at 11am on Saturday, June 21.

Banbury BID is looking for people, families, schools, businesses, and groups willing to dress up and involved in the parade and party.

To register interest in the event, sign up here: https://tinyurl.com/mwvuaerh