New office for Star Banbury business

After a month of refurbishment one of Banbury's longest serving coach operators has moved into its new address.

Star UK Travel was set up by Ronnie Johnson in October 2006 to offer a range of day trips, excursions, mini breaks and sight-seeing tours across the UK

Ronnie Johnson

Ronnie said: "I have been in the industry for over 35 years supplying travel to Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire locality and I am very proud of this aspect.

"I am very pleased with the way business has gone to date and one of the big areas that is very popular is London with the entertainment on offer at the numerous West End shows and many tourist attractions.

"We have increased our business every year and in 2019 we will aim to continue the momentum.

We hope to transport 15,000 clients this year and advertise in a ten to fifteen mile radius of Banbury, including Brackley and Middleton Cheney. We aim to attain our position as a leading local coach tour operator by providing great value for money tours with that personal touch.

"We offer local pick up points not just in Banbury, but in Middleton Cheney and Brackley.

Ronnie added: "We are constantly on the look out for new events and packages to offer our loyal customers”.

For more information on Excursions/ Holidays being offered by Star UK travel call Ronnie, Laura or Wayne on 01295 271637 or visit the offices at 53B Parsons Street, Banbury.

Alternatively, you can visit www.staruktravel.co.uk for up to date news.