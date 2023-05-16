New map details Banbury's historical buildings and places of interests

A new map detailing all of Banbury’s most historical buildings and places of interest has been launched.

The map, which has been put together and published by the Banbury BID team, features a fully accessible route that takes people on a tour of the town’s iconic buildings and places.

Available in a number of locations in town - including the Banbury Museum, Castle Quay information desk and train station - the map features icons to highlight areas to shop, eat, drink, and enjoy, as well as toilets and points of interest.

Steve Kilsby from Guided History Walks will be running a free to attend tour of the map on Saturday May 27. He said: "The fabulous map produced by Banbury BID is going to be a terrific help to me and, more importantly, to the numerous people I see in town looking vain for help to get to places or to find out more about the buildings.

The map features icons detailing areas to shop, eat and drink.

"Finally, we have a map of Banbury's historic centre that really points up the history of the town."

Jasmine Gilhooly from the Banbury BID said: "For us, it's great to have a visual representation of the landmarks of interest in the town that people can explore.

"We didn't list individual businesses because of the ever-changing retail landscape, but visitors will be able to explore our wonderful entrepreneurial businesses along the way."

For copies of the map, contact the BID team at [email protected] To book onto Steve’s tour, contact him at Steve Kilsby on Facebook or through the Banburyshire Info group.