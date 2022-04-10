New library service gives extra insight and resources for Oxfordshire businesses

Budding entrepreneurs can now take advantage of a new service that offers additional free support to help businesses thrive.

Resources include free workshops, access to databases and market research, one to one support with business advisors, digital marketing equipment and training rooms. The new custom-built business centre was launched on April 4 in the Oxfordshire County Library.

Mark McCree, Oxfordshire County Council’s service manager for libraries, said: “Much of what is on offer here, free of charge, would have previously been inaccessible to many people looking to start their businesses.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“By providing free resources and support we can give people in an extra hand to make their dreams a reality and help their businesses thrive.”