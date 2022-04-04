New group in Brackley aims to help older men avoid loneliness and get involved again

Bike repair is one of the ideas floated that may interest older men in a new group set up to help manage loneliness

Men into Extra Time is designed to to provide opportunities for older men who may be suffering from loneliness and/or social isolation to build new friendships, develop new skills and interests and get involved in the community.

The first event will be a Quiz Lunch in the Anne Leighton Room at Brackley Football Club on Friday, April 22 from 12:30p, – 2.30pm.

Sandwiches, tea or coffee will be available at no charge for those attending.

"The event is a chance for older men who may be feeling lonely or feel they are suffering from social isolation to come together to make new friends and the launch event will aim to find out what they may be interested in,” said Peter Rawlinson of South Northants Volunteer Bureau (SNVB).

The initiative is run by SNVB supported by the Community Lottery and Brackley Town Football Club.

Potential activities could include social meetings, sports opportunities, cultural visits, ways to learn new skills or indeed impart their own skills to others or provide opportunities to volunteer for various community projects.

Examples could include repairing and recycling various items, learning skills such as computing or digital photography, participating in cultural activities such as learning about local history or practical work such as gardening or DIY - or just the opportunity to meet up socially on a regular basis.