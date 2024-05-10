New food hygiene ratings released for cafes and restaurants in Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Food Standards Agency has released new food hygiene ratings for Banbury.

The new results are from the agency’s latest inspections, which took place in March this year.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings and the date they were inspected:

Rated 4: 3flavours, North Bar Street, rated on March 13

Rated 4: Chocoberry, High Street, rated on March 28

Rated 4: Connie's @ Banbury Museum And Gallery Castle Quay, rated on March 28

Rated 3: Rock & Roll Bar Baguette Shop, Parsons Street; rated on March 7