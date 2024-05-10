New food hygiene ratings released for cafes and restaurants in Banbury
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Food Standards Agency has released new food hygiene ratings for Banbury.
The new results are from the agency’s latest inspections, which took place in March this year.
The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.
Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings and the date they were inspected:
- Rated 4: 3flavours, North Bar Street, rated on March 13
- Rated 4: Chocoberry, High Street, rated on March 28
- Rated 4: Connie's @ Banbury Museum And Gallery Castle Quay, rated on March 28
- Rated 3: Rock & Roll Bar Baguette Shop, Parsons Street; rated on March 7
For more information, as well as previous inspection results, visit the Food Standards Agency website at https://www.food.gov.uk/