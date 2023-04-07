The Mill Arts Centre will receive a further £183,000 per year of funding after officially joining Arts Council England’s National Portfolio as an National Portfolio Organisation.

The recent move heralds a new era for the theatre and a new source of investment in creativity and culture in the Banbury area.

Over the next three years, the funding will support the development of the theatre’s programme and ensure that it is able to offer the best creative and cultural arts experiences to those visiting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andrew Lister, chief executive, said: "We are thrilled to be joining Arts Council England’s National Portfolio, which is a pivotal moment in The Mill’s development and brings significant new investment to Banbury and Cherwell.

The Mill Arts Centre will receive £183,000 per year of funding after joining Arts Council England.

"This is a real vote of confidence, not only for The Mill but for the important role that local arts centres play in building healthy and happy communities through offering high-quality creative and cultural experiences."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emma Hiorns, creative director, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to help make Banbury an even more vibrant and creative town, with The Mill at its heart.

"We are committed to making sure that this investment from Arts Council England will enable us to develop programmes that inspire even more people to get involved, with amazing things to see and do right on our doorstep, both in Banbury and beyond. We can’t wait to share more details as our plans take shape over the coming months."