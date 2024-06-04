New district council chairman for Banbury to raise money for mental health charity
Recently appointed Cllr Dr Chukwudi Okeke has picked Oxfordshire Mind as his chosen charity to fundraise for.
Cllr Okeke made history in May when he became the council’s first chairman from a black ethnic minority.
The councillor was born in eastern Nigeria and studied at Oxford Brookes University before moving to Banbury.
Upon his appointment as chairman, he said: “I got into politics to promote a healthy society where everyone, irrespective of gender, ethnicity, religion, sexuality, and social background, can thrive.
"Cherwell is a fantastic area to live, work, and do business, and I am eager to continue promoting it as such.”
Previous chairman of the council, Cllr Les Sibley raised over £20,000 for Bicester-based charity Alexandra House of Joy during his two years of service.
The chairman’s role is as the politically impartial leader of the council and as an ambassador.