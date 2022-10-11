New dementia cafe launched in Banbury
It is being held on Wednesdays from 2-4 pm at Morrisons supermarket
A new dementia cafe has been launched in Banbury.
It has been organised by The Julie Richardson Nursing Home in town and is held on Wednesdays from 2-4 pm at Morrisons supermarket.
Deputy Mayor Cllr. Fiaz Ahmed and councilors Chukwadi OKke and Phil Chapman came along to support the opening of the cafe last week.
The aim of the café is to support to anyone that has been or is being affected by dementia.