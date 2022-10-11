New dementia cafe launched in Banbury

A new dementia cafe has been launched in Banbury.

It has been organised by The Julie Richardson Nursing Home in town and is held on Wednesdays from 2-4 pm at Morrisons supermarket.

Deputy Mayor Cllr. Fiaz Ahmed and councilors Chukwadi OKke and Phil Chapman came along to support the opening of the cafe last week.

