New cultural strategy aims to make Banbury a 'vibrant cultural destination and economic hub'
Cherwell District Council, alongside the Banbury Quays Consortium, has put together a strategy it hopes will enhance the town.
Titled ‘Made in Banbury’, it will see money directed towards cultural events.
A spokesperson for the town council said: “A new cultural strategy is set to make the town a vibrant cultural destination and economic hub.”
The council has pledged a grant of £3,000 for marketing of community-focused events over the next two years.
Cllr Rob Pattenden said: “We are proud to support the strategy, and back the creativity, collaboration and ambition of our local organisations.
“Culture brings people together, fosters inclusion, and creates opportunities for all ages to connect, learn and thrive. This strategy is about making Banbury a place where creativity drives regeneration, and where residents and visitors alike feel inspired and welcomed.”
The strategy will be overseen by community leaders, business representatives and council members.