A new cultural strategy will aim to make Banbury a “vibrant cultural destination and an economic hub”.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cherwell District Council, alongside the Banbury Quays Consortium, has put together a strategy it hopes will enhance the town.

Titled ‘Made in Banbury’, it will see money directed towards cultural events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the town council said: “A new cultural strategy is set to make the town a vibrant cultural destination and economic hub.”

A new cultural strategy has been launched, which is aimed at making Banbury a vibrant cultural destination and economic hub.

The council has pledged a grant of £3,000 for marketing of community-focused events over the next two years.

Cllr Rob Pattenden said: “We are proud to support the strategy, and back the creativity, collaboration and ambition of our local organisations.

“Culture brings people together, fosters inclusion, and creates opportunities for all ages to connect, learn and thrive. This strategy is about making Banbury a place where creativity drives regeneration, and where residents and visitors alike feel inspired and welcomed.”

The strategy will be overseen by community leaders, business representatives and council members.