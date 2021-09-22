New Covid-19 testing centre in Banbury town centre set to open this week

Cherwell District Council officials have confirmed the old M&S building at the Castle Quay Shopping Centre will serve as the new main Covid-19 testing centre for Banbury.

There will be no access to the testing centre from within the Castle Quay Shopping Mall. Officials said this unit at the centre was chosen specifically because of its entrances from the street.

Local councils have not been involved in fitting the building out or running the site, which is done by the central government.

A new Covid-19 testing centre in the Banbury town centre is set to open tomorrow, Thursday September 23.

But council officials confirmed the site will start taking initial test appointments from tomorrow (Thursday September 23) and fully open by Monday September 27.

The new facility replaces the testing centre at Woodgreen Leisure Centre, which closed last month to allow the Banbury Indoor Bowls Club to resume use of the indoor hall.

The council would also like to point people to the council's web page for information about testing here: https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/council/coronavirus-covid-19/prevention-and-testingThe walk-through Covid-19 testing facility at Woodgreen Leisure Centre opened in November 2020.

The site was part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history which had the capacity to process more than 500,000 tests a day and includes more than 600 sites across the UK.