New Covid-19 testing centre in Banbury town centre due to open with closure of Woodgreen testing centre.

Cherwell District Council officials have confirmed the recent closure of the Covid-19 testing centre at the Woodgreen Leisure Centre. The closure allows the Banbury Indoor Bowls Club to resume use of the indoor hall.

A new Covid-19 testing centre is due to open at Castle Quay soon.

The council is still waiting on confirmation from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on where and when the new centre will open in Castle Quay.

In the meantime the mobile testing unit at Bodicote House is running to provide interim cover.

The council would also point people to the council's web page for information about testing here: https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/council/coronavirus-covid-19/prevention-and-testingThe walk-through Covid-19 testing facility at Woodgreen Leisure Centre opened in November 2020.