New community group aims to bring people together in Banbury

The Humphris Community Group has been launched by the team at Humphris Funerals based in Albert Street, Banbury.

Held in their on-site service chapel, the group is open to anyone living locally and runs on the first Wednesday of every month.

Funeral Manager Emma Hollis said: “We want to promote friendship, wellbeing and bringing people together and were interested to see whether there was a need for it in the community.

John Marshall, an expert knitter, passes on his skills to Amanda Bain, receptionist at Humphris

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised by how many people have attended and have had really good responses.

“There have been good chats about how Banbury has changed – both the pros and the cons – and it has been lovely to listen to people talk.

“It’s open to absolutely everyone to come down and get involved.

“We are really keen for it to be community-led and want to tailor the sessions to the interests of people who attend. Ideally, we want to get some guest speakers to talk about relevant topics.”

Emma said it was crucial that Humphris Funerals played an active role in their community whenever possible.

We wanted to be able to offer more to bereaved people after the funeral service has taken place in addition to pre-need plans and memorial masonry. Our doors have always been open for people to stop by and have a cup of tea regardless, but we hope to encourage more of this with the group," she said.

“Supporting our local community has always been a big part of what we do here. For example, we did a big Easter egg appeal last year for Let’s Play – a project which supports children with additional needs and managed to donate 300 chocolates, and we are delighted to be doing the same this year.

“We’re proud that people want to come here, ask us for help and find us approachable.

“People say that our aftercare is unmatched, which is just the most incredible feedback.”

Humphris Funerals is part of the Funeral Partners family of high-quality funeral homes.