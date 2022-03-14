New committee members needed for large, active community group providing entertainment and support to the elderly in a Banbury area village

L - r. Susanne Allen, Age Concern secretary; Heather Madison, committee member; Sue Jeacock, committee member; Bernie Mayne, chair person; Steph Aris, committee member; Christine Sanderson, treasurer

Age Concern, Middleton Cheney meets on the first Wednesday of each month from 2pm - 4pm at the village hall. Most of its members are from Middleton but some come in from outlying villages to enjoy company, entertainment, support, information and occasional events.

The group is organised by a committee which also meets once a month but the chairperson and secretary step down this May and efforts are being made to find replacements to ensure the group can continue.

The monthly gatherings for up to 50 people offer company, refreshments, raffles, bingo sessions, talks and other entertainments.

"We offer a monthly meeting at thevVillage hall with entertainment, bingo, raffles and tea, coffee, sandwiches, cakes and with seasonal specials like pancakes or strawberries and cream. We also ensure anyone who has a birthday that month is remembered at the meeting," said secretary Susanne Allen.

"We offer a pleasant, welcoming, inclusive space for people to meet and chat together. It brings people out of their homes to meet friends and make new ones. It is great to hear the sheer volume of voices talking together. We usually have around 50 people and people are beginning to feel confident about getting together again after the pandemic."

"In April we are having a talk about the Cotswolds and in May we'll hear about the work of Dogs for Good. We celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June and a visit from the local primary school choir in July," said Mrs Allen.

"Later in the year we will include a harvest festival and a demonstration of making a floral/foliage arrangement. In November we always have a short Remembrance piece with poppies, remembering all wars, and this year we'll be having a Guy Fawkes talk. December is our annual Christmas Lunch with Secret Santa gifts and a visit from Santa himself," she said.

"Our volunteer team includes the committee members and a flexible group of helpers who cover everything from setting up and clearing the village hall, to serving food and drinks, and calling the bingo numbers.

"The purpose of Age Concern is to give the older generation the opportunity to get out and meet other people, to enjoy themselves and to make new friends. We used to arrange coach and theatre trips but haven't been able to do these for a few years.

"The benefits of meeting other people and talking together impact on peoples' well-being – physically and mentally. Many members really missed contact during the pandemic when we had to suspend the meetings due to the restrictions and the need to safeguard a vulnerable section of our community."

Mrs Allen said the outings give some carers at home a chance to relax if their partner has a medical condition.

"The majority of our members are between 70 - 95 years, but we are actively trying to bring younger people from the village in, as we welcome anyone over 55-years-old. We are really pleased we are gradually increasing the number of gentlemen attending our meetings."

Age Concern was established over 70 years ago as The Old Peoples Welfare Club. It later changed its name to Age Concern. Many of the entertainers and speakers who attend are surprised at how large the Middleton group is.

"We have links with Age Uk but are not part of Age UK," said Mrs Allen. "For example, Age UK Northamptonshire keeps us informed about the services that are provided in our area, and provides copies of the Engage magazine."

Members must attend the Wednesday meetings six times in the year for them to have the subsidised/discounted Christmas lunch. The group's running costs are covered by the small monthly entrance fee and the group's fund-raising efforts.

Middleton Age Concern has been actively seeking new committee officers for some time as well as new volunteers to the organising group.

"If a new secretary and chairperson cannot be found by the AGM in May the role of Age Concern in Middleton Cheney will be in jeopardy. We are facing the very real possibility that we will have to close down, which would be a great loss to the village and those who live in it," said Mrs Allen.