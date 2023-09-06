A new cocktail bar and wine shop has opened in a recently developed Bicester housing estate.

Owners of the recently opened Wine Rack and Wine Valley Cocktail Bar said the shop will contain a variety of world-wide wine, spirits, beer, Trappist beers, and groceries.

Pradeep Thangaraj, from Wine Valley Limited, who own the shop, said: "There are hundreds of people now living on site, which meant that Graven Hill was the perfect location to launch this new concept.

"We are proposing a high-end, friendly, and cosy bar and shop that is in keeping with this high-quality development on the edge of Bicester, close to Bicester Designer Outlet Village.

"We are working closely with global drink brand company Diageo on this prototype venture, and Graven Hill is the perfect launch pad. We are keen to appeal to all ages and want to provide a welcoming and relaxing place to meet, and I’m planning a wide range of mocktails as part of our fantastic array of drinks."

The Graven Hill housing development is the UK’s largest self- and custom-built residential development and will contain 1,900 unique properties once completed.

A primary school is set to open in September and will be run by the Warriner Academy Trust, and a sports pavilion, pitches, allotments, and community centre will soon open at the development.

