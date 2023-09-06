News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

New cocktail bar and wine shop opens in Bicester housing estate

A new cocktail bar and wine shop has opened in a recently developed Bicester housing estate.
By Jack Ingham
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:47 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
A new cocktail bar and wine shop has opened at the recently developed Graven Hill estate in BicesterA new cocktail bar and wine shop has opened at the recently developed Graven Hill estate in Bicester
A new cocktail bar and wine shop has opened at the recently developed Graven Hill estate in Bicester

Owners of the recently opened Wine Rack and Wine Valley Cocktail Bar said the shop will contain a variety of world-wide wine, spirits, beer, Trappist beers, and groceries.

Pradeep Thangaraj, from Wine Valley Limited, who own the shop, said: "There are hundreds of people now living on site, which meant that Graven Hill was the perfect location to launch this new concept.

"We are proposing a high-end, friendly, and cosy bar and shop that is in keeping with this high-quality development on the edge of Bicester, close to Bicester Designer Outlet Village.

Most Popular

"We are working closely with global drink brand company Diageo on this prototype venture, and Graven Hill is the perfect launch pad. We are keen to appeal to all ages and want to provide a welcoming and relaxing place to meet, and I’m planning a wide range of mocktails as part of our fantastic array of drinks."

The Graven Hill housing development is the UK’s largest self- and custom-built residential development and will contain 1,900 unique properties once completed.

A primary school is set to open in September and will be run by the Warriner Academy Trust, and a sports pavilion, pitches, allotments, and community centre will soon open at the development.

Gemma Davis, customer experience director at Graven Hill Village Development Company, said: "We’re delighted to have delivered on our promise to residents with this year’s opening of a licenced venue and a place to buy day-to-day groceries such as bread and milk.”

Related topics:Diageo