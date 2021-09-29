New Chiltern Railways timetable for Banbury area to start from next week

Chiltern Railways trains will arrive a few minutes later into London from Sunday October 3 as the company introduces a new Leaf Fall timetable.

The new timetable is designed to avoid delays caused by wet leaves on the line and will impact customers travelling to London Marylebone from stations including Kidderminster, Birmingham, Stratford-upon-Avon, Oxford, Bicester Village, Banbury, High Wycombe and Aylesbury via Princes Risborough.

During this period, customers are advised that trains running on these lines may arrive in to London a few minutes later than scheduled.

Additionally customers travelling from Aylesbury Vale Parkway or Aylesbury are advised that their trains will depart up to three minutes earlier and are advised to check train times before their journey.

Throughout autumn wet leaves fall on the rails and when trains pass over them, it creates a slippery layer on the track. This in turn can make it harder for trains to accelerate and brake effectively and in order to run a safe service, drivers need to pull out of stations more slowly and brake much earlier for signals and stations which can lead to slightly longer journey times.