Andrei Rares has produced an a la carte menu for diners to accompany The Greenhouse’s brunch and afternoon tea selections in a restaurant that cannot be matched for its extraordinary position above the canal – with its retractable roof to open visitors to the sunshine.

The Greenhouse held a special taster evening before Saturday’s official opening. Guests were welcomed by friendly and attentive staff and our attention was quickly moved to the selection of drinks – including delicious cocktails and mocktails, wines and beers – to enjoy as we browsed the menu.

Starters feature Andrei’s signature Scotch Egg, a scrummy mushroom arancini, Asian sticky wings and bruschetta.

Andrei Rares, the new head chef in charge of a new menu at The Greenhouse and Terrace rooftop restaurant in Banbury

Main courses offer a good selection of different dishes featuring meat, fish and vegetarian and plant-based options. Favourites such as fish cake, steak and beef burgers will please those wanting a hearty meal while those preferring a lighter, but equally tasty option can choose from a salmon salad, beetroot and goat’s cheese with walnuts and avocado or a celeriac and aubergine dish with mushrooms and kale. Pasta lovers may want to opt for the restaurant’s tagliatelle carbonara.

Andrei specialises in patisserie and his deserts feature a deliciously light mille-feuille along with a chocolate brownie, tiramisiu or affogato – a vanilla bean ice cream with pistachio and espresso.

There is a list of well-chosen, tasty wines to accompany your meal and all sorts of drinks, hot, cold, alcoholic and non-alcoholic to round off the occasion.

The reopening of the restaurant after a four month break is welcome, offering meals and refreshments inside and out (weather dependent) in this central location with only a few steps to easy car parking.

The Greenhouse main courses include a beetroot salad with goat's cheese, avocado and fig jam (pictured)

The Greenhouse is part of The Light and is interconnected with the cinema and its bar area by a light and airy meeting and function room which is available for business events, official occasions, celebrations or private dining. Operations director Aideen Byrne says the room is also a perfect space that can be decorated for special family events such as baby showers.

The restaurant has a seating area outside on the terrace – a lovely setting for either brunch or afternoon tea as well as lunches and dinner. Brunches range from a full English breakfast (with a vegetarian option) to an Italian breakfast. There is ‘French toast’ on the list along with avocado on toast and even chicken and waffles.

There is a full range of hot and cold drinks and ‘bottomless’ brunch for those who want to start the celebrations early. The offer is 90 minutes of unlimited drinks for £30.

Afternoon teas are becoming more and more popular as a way to celebrate all kinds of events, from birthdays to engagements, leaving dos to ‘thank you’ occasions.

The Greenhouse Restaurant, perfectly situated above the Oxford Canal within the Castle Quay Waterfront shopping and entertainment centre

The restaurant offers a beautifully presented afternoon tea with sweet and savoury delights. For special occasions guests can enjoy a glass of bubbles to celebrate in style.

The drinks list provides an inspired mix of lavish cocktails, the best fizz, wines, beers and spirits from around the world and local gin from Cotswold's Distillery.