New CEO announced for long-running Banbury youth charity

The Banbury Young Homelessness Project (BYHP) has announced that it has a new CEO following the death of Patrick Vercoe last year.
By Jack Ingham
Published 15th Mar 2024, 11:29 GMT
Linda Slide will be replacing Patrick, who passed away in October 2023 at the age of 75.

Having worked at the charity for the past eight years, most recently as head of operations, Linda is bringing a wealth of knowledge and skills to the role.

She aims to use her experience to grow the charity by supporting more young people and families while ensuring strong governance is maintained.

Linda Slide will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new role as CEO of the Banbury Young Homelessness Project.

Linda said: “It was a long and extensive process, but I am thrilled to be given such an incredible opportunity.

"We are well placed to continue to develop as a charity and support even more young people to achieve their potential, especially with such an impassioned and experienced team in place, completed by a committed and supportive board of trustees.”

The organisation - which was formed in 1995 and was given charity status in 2006 - provides support, advice, and guidance to young people aged between 13 and 25 who are facing homelessness, with particular emphasis on young people not in education or employment.

Kath Morris, chair of BYHP, said: “I have known Linda since she started in a volunteering role at BYHP and have absolutely no doubt that she has all the qualities of an excellent CEO.

"I have complete confidence in her ability to lead BYHP and all the team and to continue to provide excellent support for young people in the Banbury area, which we are well known for.“

For more information, visit the charity at 2 Chandos Close or visit https://byhp.org.uk/

