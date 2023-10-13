New campaign aims to revitalise Banbury's midweek nightlife scene
The Thursdays Are Great Again campaign is a collaboration between popular venues The Wine Vaults and Also Known As.
The initiative aims to draw more people out on Thursday nights by offering a variety of music and drink deals.
Also Known As host, DJ Dee caters to dance music lovers by playing an eclectic mix of the latest dancefloor fillers and the classics.
At The Wine Vaults, patrons can enjoy the weekly acoustic sessions or participate in one of the regular open mic nights.
Mattie Cummings, the promotor of the campaign, said: “Since the launch of Thursdays Are Great Again, foot traffic on Thursday nights has already doubled, demonstrating the campaign's success in rejuvenating the midweek nightlife in Banbury.”
Mattie has also released the Thursday’s Are Great Again merchandise, which any punter wearing in the two venues will receive a special offer from the bar.