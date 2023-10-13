News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

New campaign aims to revitalise Banbury's midweek nightlife scene

A new campaign from club owners and promoters aims to revitalise Banbury’s Thursday night scene.
By Jack Ingham
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:47 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Thursdays Are Great Again campaign is a collaboration between popular venues The Wine Vaults and Also Known As.

The initiative aims to draw more people out on Thursday nights by offering a variety of music and drink deals.

Also Known As host, DJ Dee caters to dance music lovers by playing an eclectic mix of the latest dancefloor fillers and the classics.

Most Popular
The new campaign aims to revitalise the Thursday nightlife scene in Banbury.The new campaign aims to revitalise the Thursday nightlife scene in Banbury.
The new campaign aims to revitalise the Thursday nightlife scene in Banbury.

At The Wine Vaults, patrons can enjoy the weekly acoustic sessions or participate in one of the regular open mic nights.

Mattie Cummings, the promotor of the campaign, said: “Since the launch of Thursdays Are Great Again, foot traffic on Thursday nights has already doubled, demonstrating the campaign's success in rejuvenating the midweek nightlife in Banbury.”

Mattie has also released the Thursday’s Are Great Again merchandise, which any punter wearing in the two venues will receive a special offer from the bar.

Related topics:Banbury