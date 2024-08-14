New bus connection between school near Banbury and villages aims to reduce rural traffic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new bus connection between a school near Banbury, Daventry and nearby villages will be introduced next month to reduce rural traffic and improve students’ journeys.

Stagecoach West has announced that the 200 bus service’s route will be altered next month to stop at Chenderit School.

The change is planned to come into effect on September 2, in time for the start of the next academic term.

The decision comes after parents of students at the school raised concerns about the lack of school transport to Oxfordshire County Council and West Northamptonshire Council.

Parent of Chenderit student and Byfield resident Sara Fisher and West Northamptonshire Councillor Rupert Frost.

Following discussions, Stagecoach West agreed to divert a morning and afternoon journey on the service that connects Daventry to Banbury to Chenderit School.

The 200 bus service also stops at Woodford Halse, Chipping Warden, Byfield, Badby and Wardington.

Sara Fisher, Chenderit School parent and Byfield resident said: “I am thrilled that, with the support of Cllr Rupert Frost and Stagecoach West, the 200 Service will now detour via Middleton Cheney at school run times.

"This sensible, logical step will remove at least 60 vehicle movements a day from an already busy A-road, give independence to Chenderit students, allow many parents to resume their normal working patterns, and ultimately help ensure the long-term sustainability of the 200 service, which is a lifeline for people young and old in our rural communities.”

Last month (July), the bus operator was awarded the contract to run the service for another two years.

Cllr Rupert Frost at West Northamptonshire Council said: “As a local councillor in West Northamptonshire, there’s no better feeling than supporting local residents to get their voice heard and seeing businesses like Stagecoach West respond with positive actions.

“I am delighted that this amended 200 bus service will now carry schoolchildren and parents to and from Chenderit School at the start and finish of the school day.”

Councillor Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for transport management, said: “Bus services that people can rely on are a vital part of our transport strategy, and we are pleased to have awarded a two-year contract to Stagecoach West for continuation of service 200.

"We are proud that our commitment to public transport is resulting in positive action for the people who need it the most.”