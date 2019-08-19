New Banbury Utd coach has big plans for the community

Banbury United is stretching its work out into schools and the community - as well as football pitches - and this week introduces Ryan Jones as its new community coach.

Mr Jones will be working to deliver football coaching to community groups in collaboration with Cherwell District Council.

But he will also be coaching in the new Banbury United Academy in a new partnership with Banbury and Bicester College to help students gain BTEC qualifications.

This will include coaching a team in a Wednesday afternoon league against similar teams

Mr Jones will be forming relationships with schools to set up and deliver football programmes and working with the North Oxfordshire Schools' Sports Partnership.

Also on his list of plans is to organise matchday visits to the club for schoolchildren, parents and teachers through Banbury United’s charity partner ARCH, who provide literacy support in primary schools. The aim is to maximise the link between football and reading in primary schools.

He is also to set up and run holiday coaching courses for young players.

"The purpose of the role is to deliver Banbury United’s 'United in Community' programme, an an outreach exercise aimed at engaging with schools and other agencies to provide opportunities for participation in football locally and increase awareness of Banbury United," said Banbury Utd secretary Stephen Barlow.

"We are pleased to have attracted a coach of Ryan’s calibre and experience.

"He has worked previously as a coach for a company providing school and out-of-school coaching packages, supporting schools with PE and after-school clubs. He has also coached junior teams at Banbury United and is an Assistant Coach for the newly formed Banbury United Development team."

Mr Jones said “I am really pleased to be a part of this great club. The work the club already does in the community is fantastic and I’m looking forward to working with the local schools and college to inspire the next generation of young footballers in Banbury.”

Banbury United Chairman Phil Lines said “This is an exciting new initiative for Banbury United and a lot hard work has gone into establishing this position. It’s great we have a young enthusiastic coach on board who will make a positive difference to young people in Banbury and the surrounding area. We are delighted too that Castle Cars have shown their support and commitment to the community by coming on board as sponsors.”

Castle Cars Managing Director Yasser Hanif said he is delighted to support the town’s Community owned club.

He said "We're very excited to be sponsoring the club's United in the Community strategy. We're proud to be supporting Ryan Jones and the work he will be doing in the local primary schools, with families, BME groups and the students at Banbury and Bicester College.

"This is a bold and exciting move by the club to expand its work in the community and we're 100 per cent behind them."

The role is a full-time position and is funded by the club through sponsorship from Castle Cars, the Friends of Banbury United Community Lottery and funding from Cherwell District Council and Activate Learning Banbury and Bicester College for specific projects.

Members of the public can support the position by participating in the Friends of Banbury United Community Lottery that has now been running for two months.

There's a weekly draw and the top prize to date saw two entrants share a prize of £1,726. You can buy tickets on the Banbury Utd stand in Castle Quay and at a number of other outlets in the area.

See https://www.banburyunitedfc.co.uk for more details.