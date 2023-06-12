News you can trust since 1838
New Banbury sports bar set to show all games on seven TVs - and a 160-inch flat screen

The owners of a new grill and sports bar said they hope to bring something different to the town centre and shine a light on some of Banbury's sports stars.
By Jack Ingham
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:04 BST

Danny’s Bar, set to open on Bridge Street next to HMV at the end of August, aims to bring an added boost of life to the town centre with its wide coverage of sports fixtures and food.

The bar will be the only place in town serving as a fully dedicated sports bar, showing all British and American sports games and matches on seven TVs and a 160-inch flat screen and projector.

The bar is the brainchild of Banbury man Jon Jordan, the owner of VanJordans Coffee House on Horse Fair and a lifelong sports fan. He said: "I was getting sick and tired of walking through town and seeing places closing down all over.

A new sports and grilled food-focused bar is hoping to bring something new to Banbury.
A new sports and grilled food-focused bar is hoping to bring something new to Banbury.

"Banbury has a growing community, and with all these new houses being built, there should be more demand for the town.

"I have always wanted to open a bar, but there are so many bars in Banbury, we had to do something different. So I decided we would focus on a really good sports bar with good-quality home-made comfort food that’s family-friendly."

Jon, who has been involved in sports around Banbury for some time, is working on collaborating with some of the town’s sporting icons to create some eye-catching names for the menu items.

For instance, Jon is hoping to name a burger or steak after a former England’s Strongest Man competitor and a lamb burger after a hockey star who comes from a farming background.

Jon said: "I’m trying to speak to as many sports clubs as I can to name menu items after some of their star players to get the community further involved. We are still working on it, but it’s looking good. We are just trying to shine a light on some of the sporting stars the town has.

"There are other bars in Banbury that show sports, but they are not sports bars per se; they don’t have the functionality that we will have as a dedicated sports bar showing every sports game you can think of."

