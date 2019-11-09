New Banbury pool venue breaks off

Players get to try out the new match tables

The White Lion Walk venue, located in the former One Man Band music shop premises, boasts five professional standard pool tables made by Blackball Tables fitted with Hainsworth match cloths and and a licenced bar.

An opening event was held on Friday, November 10, with players from the Banbury and District Pool League pitting their skills against four time IPA Shootout winner and International Professional Pool Association winner, Welsh number one Jordan Shepherd.

Nigel Powell,who runs the B&D Pool league and is the driving force behind the new venue, said: "We are open from today. We have a membership system. You pay £25 a year to become a member and for that you get discounted table rates and discounted bar rates.

"It works out that if you play for 10 hours you've got your money back and the rest after that is gravy."

The venue will be open 7 days a week between 11am and 11pm Monday to Saturday and between 11am and 10pm on a Sunday.

Nigel is also planning to have one celebrity event each year with current world champions giving exhibitions and player challenges.

For more information visit the venue's Facebook page.