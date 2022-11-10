New Banbury park café to open its doors to visitors this weekend
A new café in Banbury’s People’s Park will open its door to members of the public this weekend (November 12/13).
The café is part of Banbury Town Council’s improvements to People’s Park and comes after a survey of park users requested for toilets and a café.
The toilets were opened last year, and yesterday (Wednesday) the café keys were handed to Carl Fox, owner of Carl’s Kitchen, by Cllr Martin Phillips.
Mr Fox, who has a vast experience in the catering industry and currently runs the bistro at the Park Gardens Retirement Living, said: “I’m delighted that my bid for the café lease was accepted and I’m excited to have the opportunity of providing a catering service to users of this beautiful park.”
Cllr Phillips said: “The new café is a wonderful additional facility in the park. It is a refurbished brick building near the Warwick Road entrance and has improved that corner of the town’s premier open space.