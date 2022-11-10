Cllr Martin Phillips handing over the keys to the new café in People's Park to Carl Fox.

The café is part of Banbury Town Council’s improvements to People’s Park and comes after a survey of park users requested for toilets and a café.

The toilets were opened last year, and yesterday (Wednesday) the café keys were handed to Carl Fox, owner of Carl’s Kitchen, by Cllr Martin Phillips.

Mr Fox, who has a vast experience in the catering industry and currently runs the bistro at the Park Gardens Retirement Living, said: “I’m delighted that my bid for the café lease was accepted and I’m excited to have the opportunity of providing a catering service to users of this beautiful park.”

Cllr Phillips said: “The new café is a wonderful additional facility in the park. It is a refurbished brick building near the Warwick Road entrance and has improved that corner of the town’s premier open space.