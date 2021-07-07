New flexible workspaces available at The Hive at Bloxham Mill, which is hosting an open week this week from July 5- 9.

The Hive, a new state of the art co-working space which has been specially designed to help people and businesses connect, create, and collaborate to achieve their goals, is hosting a free open week from July 5 to 9, between 9am and 5pm.

Busy professionals, including freelancers, consultants, trainers and small business owners across Oxfordshire, the Cotswolds and beyond, are invited to try co-working at Bloxham Mill Business Centre, for free during an open week to launch its new workspace.

As an independent provider of flexible workspace solutions for busy professionals and growing businesses, Bloxham Mill saw the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to reassess its offering in the context of the future of the workplace. It undertook a major refurbishment using natural products and focusing on sustainability, including the installation of solar panels, an EV charging point, and microwave PIRs.

Boasting Banbury’s first purpose built co-working space (The Hive), Bloxham Mill now offers a well-designed co-working space, Zoom-room, sound reducing workstations, meeting rooms and offices to support small businesses at different stages of their business journey.

Emma McGregor, commercial director of Bloxham Mill, said: “We understand the way people work has changed and we’ve significantly invested in our space and offering to suit the needs of a modern workforce. We want professionals and small business owners of Oxfordshire and beyond to come try this productive, sociable way of working for themselves, no risk, no commitment.”

Bloxham Mill is much more than an office space. Its flexible workspace solutions are backed up by a dedicated on-site team to provide users and clients with both a desirable, productive space to grow their businesses, as well as a support network when they need it most.

Bloxham Mill has been in operation since 2002 and is home to some of Oxfordshire’s most exciting and progressive organisations.

Whether you are looking for a new base for your company, your ‘home-from-home’ office, or a place where you can come together with your peers to connect, build relationships, and develop your business, Bloxham Mill has everything you need to take your business to the next level.

Professionals can experience The Hive at Bloxham Mill and its idyllic setting, just a stone’s throw from Banbury and the M40 junction 11, for free during the open week and will have the opportunity to be among the first to secure one of its exclusive monthly co-working packages.