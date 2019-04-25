New artificial pitch opens at Chipping Norton Leisure Centre

A new multi-use games area has opened at Chipping Norton Leisure Centre.

The sand dressed artificial turf surface has replaced the existing Tarmac facility and will meet the growing and more varied needs of residents, according to West Oxfordshire District Council.

Last year cabinet members approved an investment of £100,000 for the all-weather pitch and sports equipment which was sourced from section 106 developer funding generated by a residential scheme in the town.

Centre manager David King said: “This is an excellent addition to our facilities with users available to play a wide range of sports and activities on the surface including tennis, football, hockey and netball.

“I am sure everyone will see it as a major improvement and I expect it to be very well used.”

The new pitch opened over the Easter weekend and is available to book now. Anyone wishing to do so should contact the leisure centre on 01608 644412 or see the website.

Martin Holland, leisure services manager at the council, said: “We are continuing to invest in our leisure facilities and this is an excellent example of that.

"I am confident it will attract even more users to the centre.”

Last September, a further £10,000 went towards gym improvements which received an additional £144,000 of funding from the council’s leisure facilities operator GLL Better.