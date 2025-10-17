New 20mph speed limits and no waiting restrictions to be introduced near Banbury railway station

A series of road changes, including new 20mph speed limits and no waiting restrictions, will be introduced on roads near Banbury railway station.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxfordshire County Council will bring the changes into force on Saturday, November 1, as part the Banbury station project.

The council hopes the project will improve access to Banbury station for pedestrians, cyclists, buses, and taxis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New 20mph speed limits will be brought in for Station Approach Road from the junction with Bridge Street to a point 55 metres south of the new roundabout connecting it to Tramway Road.

New 20 mph speed limits and waiting restrictions will be introduced on roads leading to Banbury station as part of the council's plans to improve access.

The speed limit on Tramway Road will also be reduced to 20 mph from the roundabout to a point 200 metres north of the Hightown Road/Swan Close Road junction.

From November 1, a 110-metre section of the southbound carriage of Station Approach Road will become a bus lane for a distance of 110 metres.

A 15-metre section of the northbound carriage, running from the new roundabout, will also become a bus lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency vehicles, including police on patrol, taxis, private hire vehicles, and Network Rail vehicles, will be exempt from the restrictions.

No waiting restrictions will also come into force along Station Approach Road; this will affect the northbound carriageway from Bridge Street for a distance of 205 metres and from the roundabout junction with Tramway Road for a distance of 12 metres.

These restrictions will also be enforced on the southbound lane from the roundabout southeast for a distance of 55 metres.

Motorists will also be forbidden from waiting on Tramway Road, from the roundabout south-westwards for a distance of 55 metres.

More information about the changes can be found at: https://letstalk.oxfordshire.gov.uk