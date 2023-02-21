Neighbourhood Watch warns of spate of distraction burglaries - here is how to stay safe

The warning comes from Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Watch which reports a number of distraction burglaries whereby the offenders are pretending to be from the local water provider.

Such burglars may sound very plausible, saying they need to inspect taps, lavatories or pipes inside the property. Their real goal is to steal money or valuables.

Neighbourhood Watch has appealed to the general public to share advice with elderly relatives or neighbours about ways to protect themselves from such criminals who may appear to be very convincing.

The slogan is ‘if you're not sure, don't open the door’. Genuine callers will not mind if you close the door to make checks, or call a friend.

Neighbourhood Watch said: “Distraction burglars pretend to be someone they are not in order to gain entry to your home.

"Common methods used are burglars pretending to be from a care agency, a council or a utility company investigating a gas or water leak.

"They may say they wish to leave a note for a neighbour or even ask for a drink of water if they claim to be thirsty or unwell.

"They may claim to be in a hurry or in an emergency and need to get into your home quickly. And they sometimes work in teams, with one person distracting you while the other searches your home.”

There are a number of things householders can do to prevent distraction burglary.

Always remember, if in doubt, keep them out. Use your door viewer to see who's there. If you open the door, put the chain on first.

Always ask for ID and check it with the company before letting someone into your home. Use the phone number for the company that is advertised in the phonebook or online as the number on their identity card could be fake.

For a utility company, call the customer service department. Close the door while you do this. Remember that genuine callers won't mind checks. If you feel at all unsure schedule a time for the caller to come back when a friend or relative is there.