Neighbourhood plan referendum for Banbury area village set for next month

Stratford-on-Avon District’s 22nd neighbourhood plan referendum will take place on Thursday January 20 when voters in Tysoe parish will go to the polls.

Voters will respond to the question: “Do you want Stratford District Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Tysoe to help decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

To vote in this referendum residents of Tysoe must be registered to vote and be 18 or over on the day of the poll.

The Tysoe neighbourhood plan referendum will take place in January 2022

To check you are on the electoral register and eligible to vote or to register please contact the district council’s electoral services on 01789 260208 no later than January 4.

The polling station will be Tysoe Village Hall, Main Street, Middle Tysoe, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV35 0SE.

Counting for the neighbourhood planning referendum will take place following the closure of the poll on January 20.

The Tysoe Neighbourhood Plan was independently examined between February and April 2021 and the examiner recommended that, subject to a small number of proposed modifications, the plan should proceed to referendum.

In one instance, the local planning authority disagreed with a decision recommended by the examiner. In accordance with Regulation 17A of The Neighbourhood Planning (General) and Development Management Procedure (Amendment) Regulations 2016, the Local Planning Authority publicised the proposed amendments to the recommended modification for a minimum six week consultation between September 16 and October 29.

Following that consultation, the district council has now issued a decision statement on the Tysoe Neighbourhood Plan and the portfolio holder for place and economy at the district council has endorsed the recommendation to proceed to referendum.

The referendum will be asking whether the community wish to see the district council use the Neighbourhood Plan to decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area (which is based on the parish boundary).

For further information visit: www.stratford.gov.uk/tysoenpThe documents are available on the district council website, or alternatively, a printed version of the specified documents are available for inspection at the following locations:

Stratford-on-Avon District Council Offices at Elizabeth House, Church Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6HX. Current opening hours are Monday – Friday 9am to 2pm.

Stratford-upon-Avon Library, 12 Henley Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6PZ. Opening hours are Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 10am to 3pm.

Kineton Community Library, Kineton Village Hall, Mill Street, Kineton, CV35 0LB. Opening hours are Monday and Wednesday 2 to 5pm and Saturday 9.30am to 12pm.