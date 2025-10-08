Nearly £1million in extra funding will help speed up the building of 8,000 homes in the Banbury area

Nearly £1million in extra funding will be used to help speed up the building of 8,000 homes in the Banbury area.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, October 7, Cherwell District Council's executive committee approved using £600,000 of council reserves for growth and regeneration projects. It also welcomed a £300,000 grant from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to speed up infrastructure and housing delivery under the Bicester Garden Town Programme.

The monies will be used for a range of activities, including to "accelerate delivery" of 8,000 homes that have planning permission in the district but which have not been built. They will also support the council’s regeneration plans in the district’s urban centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Lesley McLean, deputy leader of the council and portfolio holder for finance, property and regeneration, said: “Cherwell District Council currently has approximately 8,000 homes with planning permission agreed awaiting developer delivery. This funding provides extra capacity to help get construction underway and to overcome some of the complex barriers that are currently preventing developers from getting shovels in the ground and bringing forward much-needed new homes, along with the infrastructure required to make the new developments work.

The monies will be used for a range of activities, including to "accelerate delivery" of 8,000 homes that have planning permission in the district but which have not been built.

“The decision to allocate additional funding - and the positive news of our £0.3m grant from government - will also help us support our three Area Oversight Groups, which exist to ensure that, as the district grows, key stakeholders and our communities are working together to support high-quality placemaking and regeneration.”

To address delays with the delivery of new homes, the council approved a Housing Delivery Action Plan in February. The announcement of new funding is designed to support this plan.