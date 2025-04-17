Nearly 95 per cent of Oxfordshire children receive their first choice primary school place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly 95 per cent of children in Oxfordshire have recieved a place in their first choice primary school for September.

Some families who were not offered their first preference due to the school already exceeding its available spaces.

But in total, 94.04 per cent of Oxfordshire pupils will go to their first choice schools, and over 99 per cent have been offered a place at a school that was one of their listed preferences.

Lisa Lyons, director of children services for Oxfordshire County Council, said: “We aim to give all children the best start in life, and educational and learning opportunities are fundamental to this.

“I’m therefore delighted that we have been able to offer the majority of applicants their first choice of school.”

Anyone who has yet to apply for a reception place for their child in school should email the council on [email protected] or telephone 01865 519800 (option 2) as soon as possible.