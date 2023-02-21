Nearly 15,000 families in the Banbury area face being unable to pay for heating and food - analysis from Banbury Labour

The figures are calculated on research from the National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR), which reveals the impact of the cost of living crisis on families in Cherwell.

Cllr Sean Woodcock, Labour group leader on Cherwell District Council said 14,825 households – one in four – are expected to be unable to cover their planned energy and food bills in 2023/24.

NIESR expects middle income households to be £4,000 worse off because of the cost of living crisis.

Sean Woodcock, Labour leader on Cherwell District Council

Labour wants the Government to bring in a ‘proper’ windfall tax on energy giants to fund support for energy bills, including stopping another energy price cap hike in April.

Mr Woodcock said: “Britain has so much potential but we are being held back by a failing government. One in four families face a choice between heating or eating. That is utterly heart-breaking and unacceptable.

“A Labour government wouldn’t just be waiting for something to turn up – we’d be taking decisive action to support families in places like Cherwell.

"That means a proper windfall tax on the outrageous profits of the energy giants to fund real help for families struggling with the cost of living crisis. We would prevent the energy price cap from rising again in April; we’d help with insulation to bring down bills and we’d put an end to the prepayment meter scandal.”